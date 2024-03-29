Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

ITJTY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

About Intrum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.