Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
ITJTY opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
About Intrum AB (publ)
