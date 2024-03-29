Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 46.0%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.11 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

