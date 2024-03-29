Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Declines By 46.0%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $50.11 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.