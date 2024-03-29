Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million.
Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SSIC opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.42. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.
Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Spike Investment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.