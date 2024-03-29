Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE SSD opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

