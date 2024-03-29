Spark I Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 3rd

Spark I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 3rd. Spark I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. Spark I Acquisition has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKLU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

