StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
iBio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBIO opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
