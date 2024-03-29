StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 44.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

