StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of TLK stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
