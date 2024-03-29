Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $172.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $388,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

