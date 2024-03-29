Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Stake Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of Teekay worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Up 0.6 %

TK stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

