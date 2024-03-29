Trinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 8.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after purchasing an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $187.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

