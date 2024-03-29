Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

