Wedbush Comments on Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.