Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.