Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $107.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

