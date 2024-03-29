X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Posts Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter.
X Financial Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $3.86 on Friday. X Financial has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
X Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X Financial
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.