X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Posts Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter.

X Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $3.86 on Friday. X Financial has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

About X Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in X Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of X Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.