Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $164.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

