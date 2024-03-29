YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the February 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

YS Biopharma stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YS Biopharma stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.