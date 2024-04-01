Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 29th total of 678,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Stock Up 13.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 106.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. Analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

