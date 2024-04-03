Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,011 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.59. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

