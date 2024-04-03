Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $290.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $292.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.