BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLGO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. BioLargo has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.27.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

