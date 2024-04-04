Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $110.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.70 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.