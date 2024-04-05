11,741 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

