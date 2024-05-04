Reviewing Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 960 2493 3362 151 2.39

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 3.77, meaning that their average stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -154.23% -26.04% -9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -14.78 Lotus Technology Competitors $417.11 billion $2.53 billion -10.66

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lotus Technology rivals beat Lotus Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

