CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 15,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 858.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.