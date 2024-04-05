H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.23

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.23 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 362.40 ($4.55). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.62), with a volume of 28,761 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.88 million, a P/E ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 369.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,541.67%.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker bought 5,035 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.95 ($25,092.83). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

