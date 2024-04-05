Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.