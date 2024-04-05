Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Kosmos Energy worth $99,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE KOS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

