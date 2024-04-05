Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.23. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 195,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million during the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.4508197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

