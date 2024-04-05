Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.82

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $16.90. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2,549 shares trading hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

