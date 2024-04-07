Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Up 6.1%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 388,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,812,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Airship AI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airship AI by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Airship AI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

