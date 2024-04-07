Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.47% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

