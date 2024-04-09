Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.11. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $264.39 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

