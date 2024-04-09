Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 166 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.