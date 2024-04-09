Contrasting Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 STAG Industrial 0 5 2 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial $707.84 million 9.81 $192.85 million $1.08 35.35

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial 27.22% 5.58% 3.11%

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$9.2 billion, which comprised 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd), 85 properties in Singapore and one property in Japan. MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2023, we owned 569 buildings in 41 states with approximately 112.3 million rentable square feet, consisting of 493 warehouse/distribution buildings, 70 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and five Value Add Portfolio buildings. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, we had six development projects (which are not included in the building count noted above). While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own a growing number of multi-tenant properties. As of December 31, 2023, our buildings were approximately 98.2% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 2.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 11.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant or industry. As of December 31, 2023, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 98.4% leased. SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 44.0% and 24.3% during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 31.0% and 14.3% during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. We have fully integrated acquisition, leasing and operations platforms led by a senior management team with decades of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to deliver attractive long-term stockholder returns in all market environments by growing cash flow through disciplined investment in high-quality real estate while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

