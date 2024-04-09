Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

NXPI opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average of $216.63. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

