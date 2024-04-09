Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 490,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

