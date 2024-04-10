DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FAPR opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

