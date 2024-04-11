Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 15,009 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 15,009 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $49,229.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ANIX opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Anixa Biosciences
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.