Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 15,009 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 15,009 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $49,229.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

