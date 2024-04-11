Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Central Asia Metals Trading Up 4.4 %

CAML stock opened at GBX 213.50 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.38 and a beta of 1.09. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.44.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

