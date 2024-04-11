IG Design Group’s (IGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

IG Design Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £117.44 million, a P/E ratio of -532.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.27. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.47).

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

