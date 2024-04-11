Barclays Lowers Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 383 ($4.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Haleon Trading Up 0.1 %

LON HLN opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £29.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,931.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 327.22. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 306.80 ($3.88) and a one year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.53).

Insider Buying and Selling at Haleon

In other Haleon news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($98,121.20). Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

