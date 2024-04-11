DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $114.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

