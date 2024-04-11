HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

