HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CEO Paresh Patel Buys 1,000 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.90 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HCI opened at $112.68 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in HCI Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in HCI Group by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HCI Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

