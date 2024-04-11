Head-To-Head Contrast: Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) vs. Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and Shimmick’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion 0.21 -$19.25 million ($0.42) -12.19 Shimmick $632.81 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A

Shimmick has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southland.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.9% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southland and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Shimmick N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southland and Shimmick, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. Shimmick has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.45%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Southland.

Summary

Shimmick beats Southland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

