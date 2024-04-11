Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

