The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

