Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as high as C$20.10. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 161,938 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.0050352 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Insiders acquired 7,715 shares of company stock worth $78,078 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

