Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.